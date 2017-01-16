Woody Guthrie Folk Festival Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Sale tax for jail now being collected

Sen. Thompson named to national task force

Oklahoma Receives REAL ID Extension through June 2017

Oklahoma wins $2 million statewide grant for early college, career initiatives
OHP seeks info related to New Year’s Eve fatal crash
Local Salvation Army raises more than $3,000 in kettle donations

10 Things to Know for Today

Gambia’s Turbulent Transfer of Power: How It Happened

Gambia’s New President Returning to Nation as New Era Begins

Burundi: Army Major Killed as Violence Persists

Fiat Chrysler Profit Jumped to $1.92 Billion Last Year

Pakistan Bans TV Host Over Religious Incitement

Trump’s Order May Mark 11 Million Undocumented Immigrants for Deportation: Experts

Teenage Extremist Convicted of Stabbing German Officer

South Sudan Says Government, Rebel Forces Clash Near Malakal

Austria’s Chancellor Invokes Country’s Role in Holocaust