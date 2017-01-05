Water to Okemah to be shut off Monday at 3 p.m. January 5, 2017 Sale tax for jail now being collected January 4, 2017 Oklahoma Receives REAL ID Extension through June 2017 October 11, 2016 Latest E-Edition Area News OHP seeks info related to New Year’s Eve fatal crash January 4, 2017 Local Salvation Army raises more than $3,000 in kettle donations January 4, 2017 House Elects Speaker, Formally Seats Members for 56th Legislature January 4, 2017 Area Sports Take Our Poll What is your favorite season? Spring Summer Fall Winter View Results Loading ... National Headlines US Judge: Jurors at Islamic State Trial Won’t Be Anonymous January 9, 2017 Credit Card Spending Jumped in November January 9, 2017 Current Huskies’ 14-0 start this season is remarkable all on its own January 9, 2017 Oil Tycoon Pickens Back at Work After Suffering Mini-Stroke January 9, 2017 The Prophetic Moment the iPhone Was Unveiled 10 Years Ago January 9, 2017 Italy Reopening Embassy in Libyan Capital in Sign of Faith January 9, 2017 The Latest: Businessman Loses a Round in ‘Slave Labor’ Case January 9, 2017 7 Times Awards Show Awards Acceptance Speeches Turned Political January 9, 2017 Russian Consul in Athens Found Dead; No Signs of Foul Play January 9, 2017 WATCH: Steve Jobs Introduces Apple’s First iPhone in 2007 January 9, 2017