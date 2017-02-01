Oklahoma under a national fire advisory

Woody Guthrie Folk Festival Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Oklahoma Receives REAL ID Extension through June 2017

Latest E-Edition

Area News

Oklahoma wins $2 million statewide grant for early college, career initiatives

Area Sports

Take Our Poll

What is your favorite season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

National Headlines

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Training Exercise at Air Force Base

The Days of Getting Free TSA PreCheck Are Almost Over

Judge: Lottery Executive Can’t Work for 2 Firms Until 2018

Hostage Situation Ongoing at Delaware Prison

The Latest: Goodell Has Close Relationship With Kraft

Even Cam Newton Can Appreciate Memes About His Fashion Style

Dozens Arrested on Anniversary of Deadly Egypt Soccer Riot

Will Cavs, Rockets and Raps keep slumping after a weird January?

Parole Hearing Underway for Follower of Charles Manson

Comparing the US Federal Reserve’s Views on Economy