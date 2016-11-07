Funeral services for James Franklin “Jim” Deaton will be held Monday, November 7, 2016 at 2:00 PM at the Welty Church of God. Interment will follow at the Welty Cemetery with military honors.

James Franklin “Jim” Deaton was born September 3, 1949 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to George William “Bill” Deaton Jr. and Norma Rae (McKinzie) Deaton. He passed away Friday, November 4, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 67. Jim had been a resident of the Okfuskee County area most all of his life. He was a 1966 graduate of Mason High School and later received a Bachelor’s degree and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Oklahoma. Jim worked many years as an attorney in Okemah and as the pastor of the Welty Full Gospel Chapel. He enjoyed reading and social media. Jim also, after high school, served his country proudly with the United States Air Force and served overseas during the Vietnam War.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Deaton. Survivors include his mother, Norma Rae Deaton of Welty; his son, James “Jim” Franklin Deaton, II and wife Mica of Norman, Oklahoma; two brothers, William “Bill” Ray Deaton of Norman and Richard “Rick” Don Deaton and wife Anh of Norman and two grandchildren, McKinzie Deaton and Gracie Deaton.

Serving as active pallbearers will Phillip Kerley, Glen Montgomery, Clint Poole, Randy Wingo, Harold Bogle, Stanley Alcorn, Billy York and Charles Watts.

Honorary bearers include Butch Montgomery, Elmer Montgomery, Larry Parish, David Martin and Jay Stovall.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Erick York.

