Bobby Lee Carman

Memorial services for Bobby Lee Carman were held Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 2:00 PM at the Burnett Mission Church in Paden, Oklahoma.

Bobby Lee Carman was born April 21, 1950 in Stroud, Oklahoma to James Carman and Rose (Fegette) Carman. He passed away Saturday, November 12, 2016 at his home in Paden, Oklahoma at the age 66.

Bobby was a lifelong resident of the Paden area. He spent the majority of his life working in the tree service industry. Bobby enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his family. He was a man of humor and would always fill any room he walked into with laughter, even at the hardest times. Most importantly he was a man of faith. He was an active member of the Burnett Mission Church in Paden, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Rose Carmen; his sisters, Joann, Mattie, Lily and Vivian and brothers; Grant and Alvin.

Survivors include his son Bobby Gene Carman of Paden, Oklahoma; daughter, Jennifer Hamm of Eudora. Missouri; two granddaughters, Heather Naylor and husband Jack Naylor of Morrisville, Missouri and Megan Hamm of Eudora, Missouri; two sisters, Leota Baker of Okemah, Oklahoma and Alice Case of Shawnee, Oklahoma. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Paul Heard.