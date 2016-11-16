James Carl Coale

Funeral services for James Carl Coale will be held Monday, November 14, 2016 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah with a private, immediate family, interment to follow.

James Carl Coale was born January 15, 1980 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 36.

James enjoyed fishing, music, working on vehicles, even obtaining a certificate in transmission repair and spending time with his children and partner. His good humor was infectious and his smile and laugh lit up the room. He was a warm hearted, kind and generous soul who will be missed deeply by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mack and Elaine Unterkircher and his great-grandparents, Harold and Alberta Unterkircher.

Survivors include his mother, Jo Kathryn Reavis and husband David of Austin, Texas; his son, Dalton Coale of Morris; his son and daughter, Gracie and Jordyn Coale of Hichita, Oklahoma; his daughter, Hannah Doyle of Henryetta; his partner, Kelli Weimer; his daughter, Karlee Coale and step children Kaden and Kailee Britt of Okemah and a host of friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jimmie Sessions, Mitch Clark, Shane Wilson, Jody Smith, Jace Smith and Chance Hinkle.

Honorary bearers include Kevin Weimer, Kody Weimer and Kameron Weimer.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Jeannie McMahan.