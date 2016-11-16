Lula Ann Johnson

Funeral services for Lula Ann Johnson will be held Monday, November 14, 2016 at 2:30 PM at the Crystal Theatre in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah. A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place at the Rock Road Tavern, Okemah, Oklahoma immediately following the committal service.

Lula Ann Johnson was born November 23, 1944 in California to Columbus Neal Winkles and Verla Clementine (Green) Winkles. She passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at her residence in Buckeye, Okfuskee County, Oklahoma at the age of 71.

Lula or “Lou”, had been a lifelong resident of the Okemah area and was a 1962 graduate of Mason High School. She and Ben Johnson were married March 11, 1965 north of Okemah. Lou was the owner of the Rocky Road Tavern since 1998 and hosted numerous musical talents and events not only during the Woody Guthrie Festival, which she supported and loved dearly, but throughout the year. She enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, playing Yahtzee and especially spending time at her cabin at Buckeye. Most of all, Lou loved life and lived it to the fullest all the way until the very end. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings.

Survivors include her husband, Ben Johnson of the home in Okemah; two daughters, Kaye Dean Johnson Pettigrew of Okemah and Kristi Teter and husband Craig of Wichita, Kansas; four grandchildren, Kristen Kelley and husband Rowdy; Reilly Jo Pettigrew, Brandon Teter and Brooke Teter; six great-grandchildren, Abbey, Anney, Austin, Aden, Connor and Ryle; special cousin, who was thought of as a sister, Linda Coale and very special friend, Gary Hart.

Serving as active pallbearers will Jobe Gaskill, Cable Gaskill, James Kenneda, Bill Kenneda, Jay Stovall and Coale Lucas.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Jack Vance.

Donations, in memory of Lou Johnson, are welcome to be made to the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival.

The Woody Guthrie Coalition

P.O. Box 661

Okemah, OK 74859