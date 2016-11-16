Marie W. Wright

Funeral services for Marie W. Wright will be held Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 10:00 AM at the Welty Church of God. Interment will follow at the Welty Cemetery.

Marie W. Wright was born September 11, 1929 in Erath County, Texas to James C. Sikes and Flois E. (Pulliam) Sikes. She passed away Monday, November 14, 2016 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 87.

Mrs. Wright was a resident of the Welty area since 1990. She and James R. Wright were married December 14, 1947 in Erath County, Texas; he later preceded her in death, November 5, 2012. Mrs. Wright was a loving homemaker and mother who enjoyed fishing, gardening and working with her flowers. She also was a Mary Kay Consultant for 40 years and a member of the Welty Church of God.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Flois Sikes; her husband, James R. Wright; four brothers, Darrel Sikes and wife Noree, Lawrence Sikes and wife Thelma, Leon Sikes and wife Doretha and Terry Sikes and wife Worma and one sister, Ginittie Baze and husband Curtis.

Survivors include her three daughters, Theresa Cook of Kildare, Texas, Pat L. Frank of Fort Worth, Texas and Nita K. Watts and husband Carson of Welty, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, DeAnna Kelly Mayes and husband Monty, Melinda Cook Clark, Michael Kelly and wife Jill, Cindy Watts Jenkins and husband Matt, Steven Cook and wife Rebecca, Tommy Cook and wife Sherry and Kit Carson Watts and wife Brandi; 25 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Michael Kelly, Kit Watts, Matt Jenkins, Colton Jenkins, Dale Watts and Monty Mayes.

Honorary bearers include Ed Weaver, Steve Cook, Tom Cook and Charles Watts.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. John Tidwell.