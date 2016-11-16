Martha Ann Vaught

Funeral services for Martha Ann Vaught will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 2:00 PM at the United Pentecostal Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Rock Creek Cemetery in Okemah.

Martha Ann Vaught was born February 22, 1945 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Taylor Rudell Dearman and Laura Elizabeth (Nolen) Dearman. She passed away Friday, November 11, 2016 at her home in Okemah at the age of 71.

Mrs. Vaught was lifelong resident of the Okemah area. She and Dillard Wayne Vaught were married in May of 1981 in Reno, Nevada. She worked in home health care and childcare. Mrs. Vaught enjoyed gardening, traveling and especially being a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Okemah.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Billy Dean Moore (1979), three brothers and one sister.

Survivors include her husband, Dillard Wayne Vaught of the home; 6 sons, Billy D. Moore Jr and wife Pauline of Okemah, Randy Vaught and wife Heather of Okemah, Jeremy Vaught of Okemah, William Vaught and wife Kaylynne of Okemah, Taylor Vaught of Okemah and Henry Milton Dodson of Atwood, Oklahoma; one daughter, Melissa Leann Hart and husband Scott of Okemah; two brothers, Albert and Walter Dearman of Okemah; one sister, Obelene Clark of Okemah; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Henry Dodson, Scott Hart, Nick Stobel, Billy D. Moore Jr., Randy Vaught, Jeremy Vaught, William Vaught, Taylor Vaught and Henry Milton Dodson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. David Shatwell.