Sidney Jean Harnden

Services are pending for Sidney Jean Harnden.

Sidney Jean Harnden was born January 26, 1957 in Okemah, Oklahoma. She passed away Thursday, November 10, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 59.

Sidney was a resident of Oklahoma City for the past 25 years. She graduated high school in Garden City Kansas and later received a nursing degree from Oklahoma State Tech School. She worked as a registered nurse and enjoyed flowers, gardening and her very well trained dogs.

She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Manning Carroll, Jr.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Elizabeth (Parham) Carroll of Oklahoma City; her brother, Stanley Carroll and wife Lori of Stillwater, Oklahoma and her sister, Chris Garber and husband Dr. Bradley Garber of Tulsa.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.