Mary Nell passed away on Tuesday morning, November 15, 2016 in Tulsa.

Mary Nell Watkins was born in Beggs Oklahoma on October 10, 1934 to Marcell and Curley Thompson. She married her high school sweetheart, Murrell Watkins, on July 4, 1952.

Mary Nell grew up in Okemah, where she graduated with the class of 1952. She spent her early adult life as a homemaker caring for her children in Okmulgee, where she also worked for Okmulgee Public Schools. She followed her husband’s career from Okmulgee to Chouteau and then to Bartlesville, where she spent time making ceramics and enjoying her grandchildren. They returned to Okmulgee after his retirement in 1989 after which he succumbed to illness a short time later.

After Murrell’s passing, she focused on her family. She spent time bus touring with her sister Anna (Bo). She led her children and grandchildren on many summer vacations either to Branson or to Galveston. She always found joy in her family and was happiest when they were all together.

Mary Nell was a long time member of Second Baptist Church. For many years she could be found on Sunday mornings at the church praising the Lord and happy to do it. She was known to many as a devout prayer warrior and could be relied upon, any time, to pray for anybody.

She is preceded in death by both parents, Marcell and Curley Thompson, husband, Murrell Watkins, one brother, Jim Bill Thompson, and two sisters, Sara Lewis and Anna Thornbrue (Aunt Bo).

She is survived by one brother, Mack Thompson and wife, Jo Francis of Okemah, son Terry Watkins and wife Debbie of Okmulgee, son James Watkins and wife Sandra of Alvin TX and daughter Jo Nell Grimmett and husband David of Okmulgee, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren with one on the way and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2016, at the Second Baptist Church with Reverend Billy Green officiating assisted by Reverend Steve Gallagher. Interment will follow in the Okmulgee Cemetery. Casket-bearers will be Wes Watkins, Brandon Munoz, Zach Grimmett, Spike Casey, Sean Thornbrue, Kent Green, Jake Garrett and Levi Garrett. Honorary casket-bearers will be Steve Menasco, Lonnie Myers, Dale Loague, Mike Raefield and Roger Giessmann. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Mary’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Okmulgee.