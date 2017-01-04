Local Salvation Army raises more than $3,000 in kettle donations

By Shakara Shepard

ONL Lead Reporter

The bells stopped ringing on Christmas Eve in Okfuskee County, and this year, the Okfuskee County Salvation Army collected a total of $3,057.65 from red buckets that were placed around Okemah.

The Salvation Army has a long time tradition of helping those in need during the time of giving. Bells were rung for over a month and citizens donated spare change to help out those in need. The “Ringing of the Bells” annual fundraiser was heard at the local businesses. All donations made locally will stay local and help local families.

The Salvation Army is called upon to help all year, meeting many diverse needs that include: assisting individuals who have lost everything in a house fire, helping individuals and families with their utilities, buying medicines, purchasing medical equipment and many other needs.