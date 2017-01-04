OHP seeks info related to New Year’s Eve fatal crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help with the investigation of the fatality collision that took the life of 37-year-old Amanda Carson of Yukon. The crash happened at 11 p.m. December 31 when a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Craig Edward Maker of Edmond struck the rear of Carson’s vehicle at high speeds. Both were traveling on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Canadian County.

The OHP is seeking information from anyone who saw or associated with Craig Edward Maker on the night of December 31, or anyone who was driving on the Kilpatrick Turnpike between 10:45 pm and 11:00 pm that night and might have seen the vehicle driven in a reckless manner.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 405-425-2137.