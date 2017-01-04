Sale tax for jail now being collected

ONL Staff Report

Patrons of Okfuskee County business began paying for the new county jail this week. On Jan. 1 the tax rate for Okfuskee County increased three-quarters of a cent. The sales tax rate for the county now stands at 2 percent while the tax rate for Okemah is now at 10 percent.

The increase in sales tax revenue will be used to fund the construction and maintenance of a new Okfuskee County jail. Voters approved the tax increase on Aug. 23, 2016 with 77.72 percent in favor of the jail. The three-quarter cent sales tax increase is for no more than 20 years to build a new jail facility, however after 20 years, three-eighths of a cent will remain for maintenance and operation.

At the time of the vote, the cost to build the new 88 bed facility was estimated at $5,799,710.35. The Okfuskee County Justice Authority is trying to keep the construction and equipping of the jail to a cost of $5 million, but have yet to go out for bids. The authority is still finalizing the design aspects for the jail before going out for bids on the project.

The new jail will be located in the Okemah Industrial Park, east of Platinum Core and Tube. The Justice Authority is scheduled to meet again on Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Okfuskee County Courthouse.