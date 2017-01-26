Jury selection begins for third trial against Magness

On Monday, Okfuskee County citizens filled the District Courtroom for jury selection in the murder case of a twenty-two month old boy, but were dismissed shortly after arriving. A petition for Writ of Mandamus had been filed by the defendant’s counsel in the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, which put a hold on the proceedings.

The boy’s father, William Hunter Magness was charged with the crime on January 13, 2015. Magness has been accused of willfully and/or maliciously injuring, torturing, maiming or using unreasonable force to his twenty-two month old son which resulted in the child’s death. Since being charged, he has undergone two trials, each resulting in mistrials after neither jury could reach a verdict.

The defendant’s motion to disqualify Judge Lawrence Parish was first filed on January 4, 2017 to disqualify Judge Parish and/or transfer cause to another judge. The motion was not brought as a delay tactic by the defense counsel, but claims the fact that Magness being subjected to three first-degree murder trials in one year, coupled with the court summarily denying Magness’ motion to proceed in Forma Pauperis without making a factual finding or ruling regarding whether Magness is indigent has created a situation that is certain to result in the deprivation of Magness’ Constitutional Rights.

The motion was denied by Judge Parish and again denied by Judge James D. Bland. The defendant’s motion was then filed for appeal on January 23. The Court of Criminal Appeals ruled on the matter on January 25 and it was denied for a third time.

A jury began being selected Thursday morning, January 26, 2017 for the third trial. The trial will begin immediately after a jury is chosen.