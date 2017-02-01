Oklahoma under a national fire advisory

Most of Oklahoma is under a Fuels and Fire Behavior Advisory, issued by the National Interagency Fire Center at the request of Oklahoma Forestry Services, for February 1 through February 14. Advisory is issued to warn of critical wildland fuel conditions that increase the potential for extreme fire danger. The fire environment in Oklahoma is primed for elevated wildfire occurrences and severity.

Working with the National Weather Service, Southern Area Coordination Center and with input from interagency and local fire resources, Oklahoma Forestry Services monitors fire conditions daily and informs the firefighting community with its Fire Situation Report. Conditions this extreme are rare in Oklahoma.

“This type of advisory is rarely issued and is a first for our state, so we want everyone to understand the significance of it,” said Mark Goeller, Fire Management Chief, Oklahoma Forestry Services. “We ask that firefighters and the public prepare for the possibility of an increase in the number and severity of wildfires.”

The public is being asked to avoid doing anything that can cause a spark. Also, to report any wildfires immediately through 911, avoid the vicinity of wildfires to enable firefighters faster access to fires and to heed all evacuation notices. Families are urged to have a plan for wildfire incidents.

The National Interagency fire Center and Oklahoma Forestry Services will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate state and national resources as needed. For more information, visit Oklahoma Forestry Services’ website at www.forestry.ok/firedanger or the National Interagency Fire Center’s website www.nifc.gov.