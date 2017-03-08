WWTC to host ACT Prep Workshop

Wes Watkins Technology Center will host a Chad Cargill ACT Prep Workshop on March 31. The workshop is offered for all 8th through 12th grade students. The cost is $35 per student. Participants will meet in WWTC’s seminar center from 8:15 – 11:15 a.m. The fee can be paid at the time of the seminar.

To sign up, students need to contact their school counselor by March 24, or they can RSVP to mtomb@wwtech.edu.

WWTC is located 1.5 miles west of Wetumka on State Highway 9. For more information, call (405) 452-5500.