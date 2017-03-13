DPS warns Oklahomans about phone scam

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has learned of a telephone scam targeting Oklahoma citizens, with the caller claiming to represent the DMV.

In one example, a resident reported a phone call from a man who said he worked for the DMV, declaring that the resident had cut him off in traffic. He said he would have her driver license suspended unless she paid him $200.

Citizens should be aware that the Department of Public Safety (not “the DMV”) handles driver licenses in Oklahoma, and DPS officials do not make phone calls threatening to suspend licenses or attempting to collect money.

Anyone who receives this type of call is advised to hang up without giving out any personal information. Do not send money to the caller.