I-40 narrowed, traffic detours at SH-48 in Okfuskee County nightly beginning Wednesday

East and westbound I-40 traffic will be diverted to the on- and off-ramps and immediately back to the interstate at SH-48 (mm 217) from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and again Thursday night and Friday night for overhead bridge work. Drivers can expect travel delays and should avoid the area if possible.

I-40 remains narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-48 and SH-48 is closed at I-40 through fall 2017 for bridge reconstruction. SH-48 traffic is detoured on SH-56 and SH-99A.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the nearly $5.8 million contract for this work to Sherwood Construction Co., of Tulsa, in Dec. 2016. The contract includes financial incentives for early completion of the project.