Mullin to Hold Telephone Town Hall on Health Care Reform

Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) announced today that he will host a telephone town hall for Oklahomans on Wednesday, March 22, at 6:20 p.m. CST.

“As Congress works to repeal and replace Obamacare, I want to keep Oklahomans fully informed on the process,” Mullin said. “This Wednesday, I’m hosting a telephone town hall from Washington so I can help thoroughly explain The American Health Care Act, discuss what the repeal bill can and cannot do, and answer any questions you might have so that we can all be as informed as possible.”

Oklahomans may dial 877-229-8493, Passcode: 111439 to enter the call.

*Please be advised that all telephone town halls are subject to last minute cancellation due to votes on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. If the event is cancelled, we will notify on Facebook and Twitter.

Please call Congressman Mullin’s Washington, D.C. office at 202-225-2701 with any questions or for more information.