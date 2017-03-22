Okfuskee County unemployment rises

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has released the Oklahoma Employment Report for January. While unemployment rates improved for most Oklahoma counties in January, Okfuskee County experienced a .1 percent rise. In 2016, Okfuskee County had a workforce of 4,581 with 4,282 employed and 299 unemployed yielding a 6.5 percent unemployment rate. In January 2017, Okfuskee County has a workforce of 4,617 with 4,313 employed and 304 unemployed yielding a 6.6 percent unemployment rate.

In January, McIntosh County posted Oklahoma’s highest unemployment rate of 8.8 percent. This is down from 8.9 percent from last year. Latimer County had the second highest rate for the month with 8.5 percent, while Stephens County reported the state’s third highest rate of 8.3 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 2.0 percent. Unemployment rates were lower than a year earlier in 62 of the 77 counties, unchanged in six counties and higher in nine counties.

Creek County stayed at 5.5 percent, while Hughes County increased from 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent. Lincoln County also saw an increase from 4.8 percent to 4.9 percent. Okmulgee County stayed at 7.2 percent even though their workforce increased by almost 100 people.