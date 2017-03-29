County Commissioners cautioned to “use great care” when serving on the Jail Authority

The Okfuskee County Commissioners met Monday, March 27, for a regular meeting. The meeting was called to order at 9 a.m. by Chairman Danny Wilson. Wilson led all in the salute to the American Flag and after the minutes of March 20th was approved.

Associate District Attorney Emily Mueller was present to discuss the possible action on approving leasing county property to the Okemah Garden Club. Peggiann Combs of the Garden Club was also present for the agenda item. Mueller informed Combs and the commissioners that the land belonging to the county is private and not for public use. However, she stated that the county could lease the property for an appropriate or adequate cost.

Combs stated that she has visited with several counties who have community gardens. She stated that there are currently 32 active members in the group. Combs commented that she had been informed that a community garden would benefit the community to healthy living. Combs briefly discussed partnering with the Okfuskee County Health Department, as other counties have.

Mueller said that if the health department would like to draw up a lease/agreement that meets the constitutional rights of the county, she would go over it. Combs stated she would get into further contact with the Health Department about a lease.

The Okemah Garden Club is a non-profit, voluntary educational organization. It contributes to the community through staging horticulture shows and workshops guiding members in their individual projects for their growth in the many avenues of gardening.

The Commissioners moved forward with the agenda, approving the Coca-Cola commissioners and Employee Personnel Policy handbook. A claim to the State of Oklahoma for reimbursement of the Election Board Secretary salary expenses for March 2017-$2,312.25 was also approved.

Okfuskee County Judge Lawrence Parish visited with the Commissioners about a mirror pane, tempered safety glass door for the District Courtroom. An estimate of $405.00 was presented to the Commissioners. Judge Parish commented that during the last couple of jury trials, he has observed individuals standing outside of the courtroom looking in, which has caused distractions in the past. This door would allow those in the courtroom to see out only.

The bid presented from Hiatt Window and Glass, Henryetta was approved for the materials and installation of the door.

Commissioner Terry Wilson made the motion to approve the County Road Action Report to add one mile of road in District No. 1 to the County Road System. The road is already there, but two cattle guards will have to be taken out and pot holes will need to be filled. Commissioner Danny Wilson stated the opening of the road is for a school bus route. Commissioner Bruce Smith seconded T. Wilson’s motion and all commissioners voted aye.

The AirMed Care membership was discussed. Commissioners Secretary stated it was looking as if the county would not be able to use county funds to pay for the membership. She stated she had sent the information to the DA’s office, but had not heard anything back. Some employees have already signed up for the membership. After discussing it briefly, it was decided that if an employee is interested in the membership, they would have to pay for it themselves.

Terry Wilson made the motion to enter into a contract with MC Communications to run the wiring for the new telephone service and assist in the turn over with AT&T. Commissioner Bruce Smith seconded the motion and the contract was approved.

The elevator inspection report was also approved with no violations, recommendations or comments.

The Sales Tax Pledge and Financing Agreement between the Okfuskee County Jail Authority and Okfuskee County was approved after Flanders informed them that there was no conflict of interest with them serving on both boards. Flanders stated that she was advised for them to “use great care” while making decisions. All the commissioners agreed that they have been using care and will continue to do so.

The Detention Transportation agreement renewals were approved along with the Blanket Purchase Orders and Claims for Items Purchased.