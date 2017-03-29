Missing Person — BRIAN HALE

OKEMAH, OKLA — The Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of Okmulgee County Emergency Management in the search for a missing person.

Deputies are trying to locate BRIAN HALE; 36 years of age, a white male, 6ft 2in, 135lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hale was reported missing in McIntosh County however; his vehicle was found at the northern edge of Okfuskee County near the Deep Fork River. Deputies believe Hale entered the woods 5 to 7 days ago and is traveling on foot along the Deep Fork River east towards Okmulgee with a goal of walking to Eufaula. Hale may also be carrying a military style back pack with gray digital camouflage pattern.

The Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating this missing person who is in poor health and very likely may approach a road or home for assistance.

If you have any information about or have seen Mr. Hale please contact the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-623-1122 or dial 9-1-1.