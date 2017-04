Mullin Holds Town Hall Meetings in Hughes, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, Cherokee Counties

Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) will hold five town hall meetings in five counties for his constituents in the Second District of Oklahoma on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

WHAT: Hughes County Town Hall

WHEN: 9:00 – 10:00am CT

WHERE: Wes Watkins Technology Center – 7892 Highway 9, Wetumka, OK 74883

WHAT: Okfuskee County Town Hall

WHEN: 10:30 – 11:30am CT

WHERE: Citizens State Bank, Community Room – 402 W. Broadway St., Okemah, OK 74859

WHAT: Okmulgee County Town Hall

WHEN: 1:00 – 2:00pm CT

WHERE: Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Mound Building Auditorium – 2500 Eagle St., Okmulgee, OK 74447

WHAT: McIntosh County Town Hall

WHEN: 3:00 – 4:00pm CT

WHERE: Checotah Senior Activity Center – 611 N. Broadway St., Checotah, OK 74426

WHAT: Cherokee County Town Hall

WHEN: 5:30 – 6:30pm CT

WHERE: Sequoyah High School, Main Auditorium – 17091 S Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464