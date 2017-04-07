Shepard release from hospital and now in jail

The Castle man accused of shooting and killing a Tecumseh police officer has been released from the OU Medical Center and booked into jail.

Byron James Shepard was booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on a first-degree murder charge. He is accused of shooting and killing Officer Justin Terney during a traffic stop on Sunday, March 26. Shepard was hit when Officer Terney returned fire. Officer Terney was shot four times. It is believed Officer Terney shot Shepard three times after being shot himself, striking Shepard in the arm, chest and groin area.

Shepard, 35, is jailed without bond, and his next court date has not yet been scheduled.

Shepard was wanted by the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Department after he was connected to a break in at his former employer’s property, Terrapin Energy Recourses in Morris, Okla. The OSBI and Okmulgee Sheriff’s Department asked investigators for help checking some of the locations where the stolen items might be. When property was located in Castle and Shepard was identified as the suspect, the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 22. The theft was estimated at half a million dollars.

At the time of the traffic stop, The Pottawatomie County District Attorney stated, Shepard gave the officer false information because he knew he had an outstanding warrant in Okfuskee County for knowingly concealing stolen property.