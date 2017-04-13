OSBI Offers Reward in Okemah Cold Case

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that can help solve the cold case homicide of Floyd Marvin Osborne, Jr in Okemah.

October 14, 2012, Osborne was found dead inside a relative’s home at 321 South 4th Street. Osborne had stab wounds to his body. He was transported to the Creek Nation Hospital in Okemah where he died.

The Okemah Police Department requested OSBI investigate the case. OSBI special agents and Okemah police officers have spent years interviewing individuals and collecting evidence. If anyone has information that could help progress the case, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.