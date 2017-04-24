Okfuskee County Lawyers to Offer Free Legal Advice

The Okfuskee County Bar Association will participate in the Ask A Lawyer program in conjunction with the statewide campaign to answer legal questions by phone. The number to call in Okfuskee County is 918-623-4242, and the phone number will be staffed from 7-8 p.m. Don McFarland serves as the county’s Law Day chair. The Law Day chairperson works in conjunction with the state bar’s Law Day Committee to coordinate the Ask A Lawyer call-in event.

“To celebrate Law Day, Oklahoma lawyers will do what they do best – give legal advice,” said Oklahoma Bar Association President Garvin Isaacs of Oklahoma City. “Wanting to help people motivated us to become lawyers, and providing this free service is a way to give back to our communities.”

Lawyers in other counties will also be giving free legal advice. About 300 lawyers will be volunteering statewide.

The Ask A Lawyer free legal advice project is one of several events in which Oklahoma lawyers participate to observe Law Day. This year, nearly 700 students statewide entered Law Day art and writing contests. Other students are taking part in various Law Day activities, such as classroom visits from lawyers and judges and learning how legal rights and obligations change after one’s 18th birthday.

The accompanying Ask A Lawyer television program will air across the state on April 28 at 7 p.m. on OETA. The show is designed to share information about legal issues in easy-to-understand language. This year’s topics include female incarceration and alternative programs, the importance of jury trials and jury service and marriage equality and today’s new families.

More information about Law Day is available on the OBA website at www.okbar.org.