Okfuskee County’s Certified Healthy Oklahoma Awardees

Okfuskee County is proud to announce that 10 local entities have been awarded Certified Healthy status for 2016. Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a free statewide certification that recognizes entities going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority for all. The program is open to businesses, campuses, communities, congregations, early childhood programs, restaurants, and schools.

A crucial factor to improving the health of Oklahomans is providing a variety of opportunities for residents to make healthier choices where they live, work, learn, play, and pray. Certified Healthy Oklahoma meets this challenge by recognizing a wide variety of entities that encourage health-focused behaviors and policies.

These certifications provide opportunities for Okfuskee County to create environments that support health policies and individual health decisions that ultimately will improve Oklahoma’s health outcomes,” said Lisa Smith. “We applaud all Certified Healthy Oklahoma recipients for making the healthy choice the easy choice and for helping to create a culture of wellness in their communities.”

Certifications are awarded at the Basic, Merit, and Excellence levels, dependent upon number of criteria fulfilled. The following entities received recognition by the Certified Healthy Oklahoma program, sorted by program area and certification level:

Certified Healthy Business

Muscogee Creek Nation Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse Services- Excellence

Okfuskee County Health Department- Excellence

Town of Clearview- Excellence

Well Springs Community Services- Excellence

Okfuskee County OSU Extension Center- Merit

Certified Healthy Community

Town of Boley- Basic

Town of Clearview- Excellence

Certified Healthy Congregation

Church of the Living God- Merit

Certified Healthy School

Paden Public Elementary School- Excellence

Paden Public High School- Excellence

All award winners were acknowledged at a ceremony and luncheon at the Embassy Suites in Norman on March 1 and are also listed on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.

The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program is a joint effort of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, The State Chamber, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council, and additional partners who are helping to shape a healthier future for Oklahoma.

The 2017 application opens on August 1st and can be found at www.certifiedhealthyok.com at that time, along with criteria details and additional information.

For local information on Certified Healthy Oklahoma, please contact: lisasmith@gatewaytoprevention.org.