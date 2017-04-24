Sen. Thompson named to tax modernization governing board

State Sen. Roger Thompson has been named to serve as the Oklahoma State Senate’s representative to the Streamlined Multi-Sales and Use Tax Agreement Governing Board. Thompson was appointed to the board by Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz.

The purpose of the governing board is to administer and operate the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement with the objective of simplifying and modernizing sales and use tax administration in order to reduce the burden of tax compliance. It focuses on improving sales and use tax administration systems for all sellers and for all types of commerce. According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, there are 24 states that have fully adopted the simplification measures in the agreement, including Oklahoma.

“Senator Thompson serves as chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Finance, the committee which deals with most legislation dealing with tax law,” said Schulz, R-Altus. “He’s done an outstanding job with that committee, working diligently to develop an in-depth understanding of a very complex area of law, and doing it in a relatively short period of time. He will bring that expertise to the table as a member of the Streamlined Multi-Sales and Use Tax Agreement Governing Board.”

The administrative duties of the board including insuring the member state’s compliance with the terms of the agreement, making amendments to the agreement as deemed necessary, and issuing interpretive and procedural rules.

“Our nation’s economy has changed dramatically in recent years. We can improve how sales taxes are administered through tax law simplification, more efficient administrative procedures and by utilizing new technologies,” Thompson said. “We can simplify it through greater uniformity of definitions and administration. As we work to move Oklahoma’s economy forward, these initiatives are crucial to that process. I appreciate Pro Tempore Schulz’s faith in my abilities, and look forward to serving the Senate and our citizens as a member of this board.”