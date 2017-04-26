Pioneer Days are Here

By Shakara Shepard

ONL Lead Reporter

West Broadway between Second and Third Street has been turned into a land of imagination for Okemah during the annual Pioneer Day celebration! Workers began assembling the carnival rides on Monday, and this year Broadway has been closed between Second and Third Street for the carnival.

The Pioneer Day festival is always family-friendly and provides plenty of bang for your bucks. Special games and activities will be offered for everyone to enjoy.

The carnival is an amusement show many of all ages make their way to each year. The carnival is made up of amusement rides, food vendors, merchandise vendors and games of chance and skill. The carnival began on Wednesday, April 26 and will end Saturday, April 29 at 10 p.m. The carnival opens at 6 p.m. every night.

The Brick Bar and Event Center will be hosting a DJ and Karokee night on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. They will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday and a live band will perform at 7 p.m.

The Pioneer Day Breakfast sponsored by the American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary Post 123 will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. Sausage, biscuits, gravy, eggs, coffee/orange juice will be served. The cost of the breakfast is $6 per plate.

After the breakfast, the antique car show will take place at 6th and Boston from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Vendors and games will begin at 10 a.m. The American Legion Raffle will take place at 11 a.m. at the Okfuskee County History Center. The parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Broadway beginning at North Seventh. The parade will travel East until Third Street, where floats will turn off left and right.

The Art Studio and Gallery showing will consist of the top 20 poster contest winning artist in the gallery at the History Center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. during the hospitality reception. The gallery will be opening at 9 a.m. and is located at 407 West Broadway.

If Okemah is your hometown, be sure to mingle among the Pioneer day goers. You never know when you will see that old friend or classmate you have not seen in years. It’s a time in Okemah to relax, act like a kid again, ride the Ferris Wheel, Spill the Milk and don’t forget to grab a funnel cake or bag of cotton candy.

The carnival is a thing to remember, so give it a whirl and hang on! And last, but not least, the annual Pioneer Day Rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday.