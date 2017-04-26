Sales tax collections improve in Okemah

ONL Staff Report

The April distribution of sales tax collections by the state Tax Commission shows Okemah seeing a growth in the city’s collections.

When considering all Oklahoma governments, together, the sales and use tax is the single largest source of revenue. The monies reported represent sales in Okemah from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28 and estimated sales from March 1 to March 15.

According to the Tax Commission, Okemah received $91,701.06 for the April distribution of sales tax collections. That is a rise of 4.23 percent over this time last year. This is welcome news for Okemah being March distribution of sales tax collections saw a decline of 11.9 percent. Okemah has a sales tax rate 3.5 percent.

Sales tax collections for Okfuskee County continued the upward trend in April. The county received $98,131.55 from the Tax Commission in April 2017. This is an increase of $42,832.82. The county saw an increase of collection in March of more than $34,000. The increase in collection will go to fund the new 88 bed county jail. At the Justice Authority meeting on Monday, it was presented the estimated “All Inclusive” total cost of the jail at $5,413,378.