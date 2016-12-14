Letters to Santa Submit Your Letters To Santa Below Please put the child’s name at the end of the letter. Check back to see when the letter has been added. (No need to submit it more than once.) 1 Comment Tasha Orr on December 14, 2016 at 2:07 pm Dear Santa, Mrs. Orr’s kindergarten class has been so good this year! They would really love to receive a special gift. Cole- Air Hogs Thunder Trax, Kinley- a Princess Poppy troll doll, Johnny- a puppy, Grant- PS4, Jace- go cart, Jorjie- an American Girl Doll, Braxton- remote control car, Allison- a cat, Darrius- a dog, Madelyn- Barbies, Cooper- xbox & tv, Paytn- Barbies, Bryce- xbox & tv, Lexi- a computer, Bryce- an ipad, Rhylee- a Barbie, Jadyn- Lea an American Girl Doll, Kylie- a princess doll, Nathan- a remote control monster truck, Aashalla- a puppy and Jahmar- a tablet Thank you Santa!!!!!! Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply.
1 Comment
Dear Santa,
Mrs. Orr’s kindergarten class has been so good this year! They would really love to receive a special gift. Cole- Air Hogs Thunder Trax, Kinley- a Princess Poppy troll doll, Johnny- a puppy, Grant- PS4, Jace- go cart, Jorjie- an American Girl Doll, Braxton- remote control car, Allison- a cat, Darrius- a dog, Madelyn- Barbies, Cooper- xbox & tv, Paytn- Barbies, Bryce- xbox & tv, Lexi- a computer, Bryce- an ipad, Rhylee- a Barbie, Jadyn- Lea an American Girl Doll, Kylie- a princess doll, Nathan- a remote control monster truck, Aashalla- a puppy and Jahmar- a tablet
Thank you Santa!!!!!!