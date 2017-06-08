Jimmy LaFave Tribute to kick off 20th Annual WoodyFest

Jimmy LaFave’s band, Night Tribe, will honor late red dirt legend and honorary Oklahoma native during the opening performance of the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival. Bobby Kallus, John Inmon, Glenn Schuetz, and Radoslav Lorkovic will take the stage Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. at the Crystal Theatre for a tribute to LaFave, who passed away on May 21 this year. Andy Adams, the Burns Sisters, Michael Fracasso, John Fullbright, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Jaimee Harris, Greg Jacobs, Levi Parham, Ellis Paul, Joel Rafael and the Red Dirt Rangers will also perform.

LaFave was a regular performer of the festival for 17 years as well as an advisory board member. He was a disciple of Woody Guthrie’s music, honing into Guthrie’s songwriting style and passion for folk music. In 2001, LaFave toured with a Woody Guthrie tribute project entitled Ribbon Of Highway–Endless Skyway. The show featured a rotating cast of notable musicians performing Woody’s songs interspersed with narrations from his many writings.

He was awarded the inaugural Restless Spirit Award by the Red Dirt Relief Fund during April’s Bob Childers Gypsy Cafe and will be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame on June 14, 2017. In April 2017, LaFave publicly revealed his battle with a rare form of cancer, spindle cell sarcoma. He passed away at the age of 61.

Tickets for the tribute are $20 and will go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. through Brown Paper Tickets. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. All seats are general admission. If available, tickets will be sold at the door for $25.

For more information about WoodyFest, please visit WoodyFest.com.