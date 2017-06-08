Swimming Pool open for the Summer

By Shakara Shepard

ONL Lead Reporter

The City swimming pool is open for the summer! The pool opened for business on May 30. The pool will be open, Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. Cost of admission is $2 for everyone, all day.

Okemah City Pool Manager Vicki Landers said that the pool will host three night swims this year. Last year they had one and the pool was at capacity. She hopes for great turnouts this year as well. The first night swim this year will be June 23 from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. The cost for the night swims will be $2. A night swim will also be held July 14 during WoodyFest.

If you are interested in having a pool party, you are advised to contact the pool as soon as possible for booking because spots are filling up fast! Pool parties will be in the evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pool parties on Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Landers is excited to have all college students working as lifeguards this year. Sydney Smith has been a lifeguard for Okemah for the past five years. Dalton Flanders has been a lifeguard for the past four years. Libbie Rutland has been a lifeguard for the past two years. And Rachel Haberman and Kenzie Bean are new guards.

Landers would like to thank all the city workers for their hard work in getting the pool ready and running. Landers stated that she and the lifeguards are excited for a great swimming season this year.