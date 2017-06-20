Hazel Lee Brown

Funeral services for Hazel Lee Brown were held Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Rock Creek Cemetery in Okemah.

Mrs. Hazel Lee Brown was born August 13, 1944 in Welty, Okla. to Felix and Artine (Long) Bussey. She passed away in Okemah on Monday, June 12, 2017 at the age of 72.

Mrs. Brown attended Welty schools and was a resident of this area all her life. She and Bobby Lee Brown were married August 25, 1962. Mrs. Brown was a loving housewife and loved drawing, crossword puzzles, and painting.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.

Survivors included her husband; Bobby Lee Brown of the home; two sons, Gary W. Brown of Okemah and Bobby Scott Brown of Okemah; her daughter, Norma Jean Holland of Shawnee, Okla.; one brother, Winfred Bussey of Welty; two sisters, Wanda Lee Redding of Okemah and Myrtle Bell Robbins of Okemah; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren..

Serving as active pallbearers were Aaron Brown, Jason Bleeker, Ronnie Brown, Mitch Clark, Standley Stone, and Tracy Carman.

Honorary bearers were Roy Roberts, David Todd, Brandon Wingate, Justin Osburn, Quinton Osburn, Ed Harjo, Jackie Dearman, Bert Smith and Robert Smith.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Sister Charlsie Rich and Rev. Andy Young.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.