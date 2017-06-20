Jackie Floyd Davis

Rev. Jackie Floyd Davis of Okemah was born June 7, 1945 in Holdenville, Okla. At an early age his mother preceded him in death and he was raised by his grandparents Jack Davis and Susie (Marshall) Davis. He passed from this life June 14, 2017 in Tulsa, Okla. at the age of 72.

Rev. Davis was raised in Holdenville and attended the Holdenville school. He was a graduate of Holdenville High School. As a young man he entered the United States Air Force and honorably served his country during the Vietnam Conflict.

On Oct. 5, 1984 he was married to Arlene Frances Harjo. They first made their home in Shawnee while he worked for the Earlsboro school system. In 1990 he entered the ministry being affiliated with the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference. He received his ministerial training at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He served as pastor of several Methodist churches in the state of Oklahoma until his retirement. Following his retirement he served as an interim pastor at the church in Stilwell, Okla.

He was a long time member of the Wewoka Indian United Methodist Church in Yeager. It was the church in which he was raised.

Reverend Davis was preceded in death by his mother Florence, his grandparents, a son Jackie Davis, Jr., and a daughter Jacqueline Tiger.

Survivors include: his wife Arlene of the home; two sons, Chris Davis of Okmulgee and Emerson Davis of Broken Arrow; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, along with other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Wewoka Indian United Methodist Church with Rev. Margaret Johnson and Rev. David Dunson officiating. Pallbearers were Tony Woodward, Justin Woodward, Daniel Wolfe, P.J. Wolfe, John McKinney, and Christopher McKinney. Honorary pallbearers were Richmond Harjo and Brian Ponkilla. Interment followed at the Wewoka Indian United Methodist Church Cemetery under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Wetumka.