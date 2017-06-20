Mandy Hill

Funeral services for Mandy Screechowl Hill will be held Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Harjo Family Cemetery.

Mandy Screechowl Hill was born on Nov. 2, 1925 to Isaac and Lody (Harjo) Screechowl. She passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017, at her home in Okemah. Mandy was 91.

Mandy was a resident of Okemah all of her life. She was married to Dave “Cyclone” Hill, Sr. Mandy was a member and a Women’s Leader of Greenleaf Baptist Church. She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed going to church, playing wahoo, and watching wrestling and her favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed visiting with them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Dave C Hill, Jr., and two infant children Albert and Millie June Hill.

Survivors include two sons, Calvin and Kenneth Hill of Okemah, one daughter, Nellie (Hill) Reed, four grandchildren, Jerome West and wife Sevetlana Tsoodle of Ponca City, Seneca Smith and wife Pamela of Jenks, Damon West of Ponca City, and Mindy Landers and husband Joe of Okemah, along with 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Jerome West, Seneca Smith, Isaac Landers, Billy Hill, Ashe Deere, and Norman Heneha.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Wayne Harjo and Rev. Oscar Hicks.

