I-40 traffic slows near SH-48 in Okfuskee County Thursday

All east and westbound I-40 traffic will be slowed by temporary rolling roadblocks near SH-48 (mm 217) west of Okemah intermittently from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday for overhead bridge work. Traffic in one direction will slow for about 15 minutes at a time for safety reasons while the contractor places beams for the new SH-48 bridge over the interstate.

Drivers should plan for delays and congestion and are strongly advised to avoid the area during this time and use an alternate route, such as SH-56 and US-62 through Okemah.

I-40 remains narrowed to one lane in each direction and SH-48 is closed at I-40 through fall 2017 for reconstruction of the SH-48 bridge. SH-48 traffic is detoured on SH-56 and SH-99A.