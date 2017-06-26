Massey Resigns from City Council

Just a day after a criminal charge was dropped against Okemah City Councilman Bobby Massey, he decided to turned in his resignation letter.

Massey has served ward three for the last two years. City Manager Bert Robison received the letter from Massey on Tuesday, June 13.

The charges for the Open Meeting violation against Massey, along with Vice-Mayor Wayne Bacon and former councilman Lloyd Raimer were dropped on Monday, June 12. Massey made a statement about the ordeal at the regular council meeting on Monday evening.

Massey wrote in his resignation letter to City Manager Robison, “Effective Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 2:30 a.m. I am resigning my position on the Okemah City Council. I have enjoyed serving the people of Okemah, and working with my fellow council members.”

Robison said the current council will appoint someone out of ward three (5th and Broadway to 17th and Broadway and to the south) as quickly as possible.