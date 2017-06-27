Ava Jayne Benge

Funeral services for Ava Jayne Benge were held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Living Word Center in Okemah. Interment followed at the Welty Cemetery.

Ava Jayne Benge was born April 7, 1959 in Okemah to Oran David Carpenter and Eva Jayne (Higgins) Carpenter. She passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017 in Okemah at the age of 58.

Mrs. Benge was a longtime resident of Okemah. She and John Benge were married May 1, 1981 in Okemah. Mrs. Benge worked as a Red Cross Volunteer and enjoyed hiking, camping, attending the Living Word Center in Okemah. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors included her husband, John Benge of Okemah; her two daughters, Angela Guinn and husband Steven of Okemah and Lisa Fletcher and husband Carl of Weleetka; three sisters, Cindy Casey and husband Mackie of Okemah, Sherrie Rammage and husband Rod of Paris, Texas and LaVada Lynn Bledsoe and five grandchildren, Bryce Guinn, Jacob Fletcher, Chris Guinn, Aubrey Fletcher and Kayla Fletcher.

Serving as active pallbearers were Steven Guinn, Carl Fletcher, Mackie Casey, Rod Rammage, Chris Okey and Robert Dennis.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Pastor Ray Grantham and assisted by Bro. Jerry Bobbitt.

