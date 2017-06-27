Delois Berry By Editor | June 27, 2017 | 0 Delois Berry Ms. Delois Berry, in her 72nd year, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from her home in Seminole, Okla. Service arrangements are pending at Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. – Boley Hyde Park Chapel. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Ray White June 27, 2017 | No Comments » Ava Jayne Benge June 27, 2017 | No Comments » Mandy Hill June 20, 2017 | No Comments » Jackie Floyd Davis June 20, 2017 | No Comments » Hazel Lee Brown June 20, 2017 | No Comments »