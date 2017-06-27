Ray White

Funeral services for Ray White were held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Ray White was born September 26, 1934 in Henryetta, Okla. to Henry and Caroline (Sparks) White. He passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Okemah at the age of 82. Ray’s father was a barber and died in 1941 when Ray was 6 years old. He continued to live in Henryetta until the age of 12 when his mother moved the family to Okemah. Ray loved going to school in Okemah where he met many of his lifelong friends. He was a boy scout and enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, and running track. He was a starting running back on the 1951 state runner up football team. He was also the president of his 1953 senior class.

After graduation Ray served 8 years in the Oklahoma National Guard where he earned the rank of Master Sargent. Ray retired from the Okemah National Bank after more than 40 years of employment where he served as executive vice president and on the board of directors. Ray was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Okemah. He loved being involved in the Okemah community. He was past president of the Okemah Jaycees and Lions club and was a member of the Kiwanis Club and American Legion. Ray proudly served as Trustee of the Okemah Utility Authority during the development of the Okemah Lake. Ray loved watching all sports but was most passionate about the University of Oklahoma Sooners. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends and served as the founding President of the Okemah Golf Course.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Thelma, three brothers, Bud, Hershal and Snookie, five nephews and one niece.

Survivors included his daughter, Rayne Maddux and husband Doug of Nowata, Okla.; one sister, Helen Ferguson and one niece, Jamie Ferguson, both of Fairmont, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Drew Maddux of Norman, Okla. and Lauren Sauter and great-granddaughter, Emma of Nowata, Okla. and three nephews.

Serving as pallbearers were Randy Rutland, Danny Rutland, Todd Standley, Chuck Johnson, Mark Maddux and Drew Maddux.

Honorary bearers included Terry Clay, Ernie Fox, Pat Martin, Chubby Anderson, Nokey Klutts and Nick Lambeth.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Wade Harelson.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.