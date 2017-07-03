Allison Asbury Kelly

Services are pending for Allison A. Kelly

Allison Asbury Kelly was born Nov. 10, 1935 in Bristow, Okla. to Albert and Dorcas (Tracy) Kelly. He passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 in Tulsa at the age of 81.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Norvella Kelly and three brothers

Survivors include his two sons, Matthew Kelly and wife Janna of Bristow and Trevor Kelly and wife Kendra of Edmond, Okla.; two daughters, Sara Combs and husband Dower of Tahlequah and Tabitha Cornell and husband Paul of Tulsa; one brother, William Royce Kelly and wife Julie of Tulsa and 10 grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

In lieu of flowers; donations are welcome to the Kid’s Café summer program or the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Okemah.

