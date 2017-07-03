Donna Joyce Rutland

Funeral services for Donna Joyce Rutland will be held Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Skyview Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery.

Donna Joyce Rutland was born June 20, 1960 to Donald Rutland and Joyce (Brandt) Rutland. She passed away Friday, June 30, 2017 in Tulsa at the age of 57.

Donna had been a lifelong resident of the Okemah area and a 1978 graduate of Okemah High School. She worked as C.M.A. in healthcare for the REACH organization for the past 9 years. Donna loved animals and spending time with her family and friends and especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and one daughter, Leslie Dawn Wilson.

Survivors include her father, Donald Rutland of Okemah; two sons, Chris Wilson and wife Brittany of Okemah and Bryan Wilson and wife Carrie of Okemah; one daughter, Lauren Martin and husband Nathan of Okemah; two brothers, Randy Rutland and wife Paige of Okemah and Danny Rutland and wife Stacey of Okemah; three sisters, Debbie Willard and husband Randy of Forney, Texas, Diane Duvall and husband Gary of Hichita, Okla. and Tammy Choate and husband Mike of Okemah; six grandchildren, Haleigh, Leslie, Nathan, Bryce and Chameron Martin and Ella Jean Wilson and two step-grandchildren, Natalie and Sierra Martin.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Kyle Standley, Tanner Choate, Tyler Choate, Evan Rutland, Jake Rutland, Brian Willard, Michael Willard and Bradley Willard.

Honorary bearers include Max Henry, Randy Willard, Gary Duvall, Mike Choate, Nathan Martin and Terry Wilson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Bro. David Hamilton.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.