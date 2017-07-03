Nancy Lambert

Services are pending for Nancy Lambert.

Nancy Lambert was born Jan. 31, 1931 in Adair County, Okla. to Hill Stansill and Alice (Starr) Stancill. She passed away Saturday, July 1, 2017 in Henryetta, Okla. at the age of 86.

Nancy Lambert worked many years as a school administrator. She was an active member of the Keetoowah Tribe; having been a former council member. In 1950 she married James M. Lambert. Mrs. Lambert enjoyed spending time with her family and loved playing board games when they all could get together. She was also a member of the Sycamore Springs Baptist Church in Jay, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and five sisters.

Survivors include her two sons, James L. Lambert and wife Sandra of Okemah, and Jan Lambert and wife Christie of Jay, Okla.; one daughter, Dana Parks and husband Kenneth of Brownsboro, Texas; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

