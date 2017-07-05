HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

Practice may not always make perfect, but James Raines has spent a lot of time on the driving range lately and it seems to be paying off. On Friday, June 30th, he shot 3 under par, which attests to the hard work he has been putting in. Congratulations, James!

Members, the monthly potluck dinner and Moon tournament is tonight, July 6th. Bring your favorite potluck dish and enjoy the camaraderie of sharing a meal as well as the rivalry of the Moon tournament.

Eighteen players participated in the 2-man scramble on June 29th. Kameron Bonard and Dante Landers won the scramble. Kameron Bonard also won the prize for the closest to the pin. Justin Groves won the prize for the longest drive.

A day after a hard rain, 32 players came out for the Independence Day Tournament on July 1st. Jessie Wade, Justin Groves, Mike Myers and Bruce Dunson won the tournament with a score of 12 under par. Dean Geller, Bill McGeehee, Rex Hefner and Mike Minnick took 2nd place with a score of 10 under par. Bill McGeehee won the closest to the pin on #17 and Bruce Dunson won for the closest to the pin on #2. Chuck Johnson won the longest drive contest overall and Sherdell Lee won the longest drive for the “seniors”.

We want to thank a lot of people for helping with the fish-fry. Justin Groves and Jessie Wade provided the fish and Dwight Manning and Larry Taylor did the frying. Joan Swain, Patricia Vaughn and Jo Stepp contributed the desserts. Vivian Kennedy and Lyn Franks made the cornbread. Dorthy Thompson made the slaw and prepared the fish for frying. Billie Gail Fox prepared the beans. All of these ladies helped serve the meal. “Thanks” to everyone who had a part in the success of the day.

Earnie Fox, Chuck Johnson, Jim Manning and James Raines won the 4-man scramble on Monday, July 3rd with a score of 7 under par. Earnie Fox also won the prize for the closest to the pin and Joshua Grouse won for the longest drive.

It has been a great week at the golf course.