Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are now narrowed to one lane between one mile west of Clearview Road, near mile marker 226, near Okemah and U.S. 75 South, mile marker 231, in Okfuskee County

The roadwork will be done form 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through July for surface repair. Drivers should plan extra travel time and be alert to workers and equipment on the roadway.

Westbound I-40 pavement in this area will be addressed during another project later this summer.