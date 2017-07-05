Oklahoma Lottery relaunches with all new games, better winner experience

The Oklahoma Lottery is relaunching starting July 3, with all new games featuring cash prizes that allow for more winners and more revenue generated on behalf of Oklahoma public education. Lottery teams are pulling current instant games and restocking higher-paying games at all 1,900 Lottery retailers statewide during the first two weeks of July, and consumers can begin playing the new games immediately.

“A recent change in the law has empowered the Oklahoma Lottery to revitalize our instant games,” said Rollo Redburn, Oklahoma Lottery Commission executive director. “We hope Oklahomans will forget their perceptions of yesterday’s Lottery and see what the new Lottery has in store for them.”

The Lottery is rolling out 16 new and revamped games immediately, including Casino Cash, Golden Goose, Pink Diamond and $50 Frenzy. A significant change in product offerings includes the introduction of the $100,000 Golden Ticket, the state’s first $10 ticket with a $100,000 grand prize. Eleven more games are planned to roll out later in 2017.

Player favorites such as Lucky 7, Bingo and Crossword will still be offered, although the games’ designs and prize structures will be updated. The Lottery will still participate in the multi-state games previously offered to Oklahomans, including Powerball and Mega Millions.

“Winner experience has been central to our planning for this relaunch,” said Jay Finks, Oklahoma Lottery Commission director of marketing and administration. “Getting Oklahomans excited and engaged with the Lottery not only fulfills our goal of satisfied players, but it ultimately helps raise even more dollars to help support public schools.”

In response to consumer feedback, the Lottery is undertaking additional initiatives to improve player experience, including, among other measures, the conversion of all free tickets to cash prizes. Any winning tickets sold prior to restocking will be honored through September 30.

“The Lottery has paid out a lot throughout its history and it is going to pay out a lot more going forward – both to winners and to schools,” Redburn said.

Changes to the Lottery were made possible this spring when the Legislature and governor enacted House Bill 1837, which sends more Lottery money to public education by allowing the Lottery to increase prize payouts to generate more players. The bill removed an outdated law that limited how Lottery managers could structure games and prizes, ultimately leading to a multi-year downturn in revenue generated for public schools. With the new law in effect, $50 million is guaranteed annually moving forward for education, with any additional profits earmarked to enhance K-12 initiatives in reading, science, technology, engineering and math.

Facts about the Oklahoma Lottery:

Relaunching with all-new instant ticket product line starting July 3, 2017

New structure with more winners and better payouts for players

More than $795 million in contributions to Oklahoma education to date, and projected to contribute at least $110 million more to education in next five years than it would have under previous law

Enhances funding for K-12 programs in reading, science, technology, engineering and math