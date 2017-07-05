Swearingen hired as Mason Superintendent

During the Mason Schools Board of Education meeting in June, Cindy Swearingen was named the new superintendent of schools.

Swearingen retired two years ago after 29 years in Education from Beggs as superintendent. Since then, she has worked with FEMA and the U.S. Dept of Education as an Independent Contractor as an instructor for School Safety and Planning and Emergency Management.

During her time as Beggs, she was instrumental in the district receiving more than $9 million in grants, including a recent FEMA grant for $3 million, a $1 million PE grant, $1 million School Counseling Grant, After School Grants, Walking Trails/Park Grants, School Safety Grants, Technology Grants and several others.

Swearingen was recently awarded the “Lifetime in Education Acheivement” award from her peers of Oklahoma Association of School Administrators. But says her greatest achievement is her family.

Swearingen has been married almost 20 years to Bruce, who is the Fire Chief at Okmulgee. They have three adult daughters. Daugter Kaitlin and husband Jay Rouk, and their children Hailey and Cooper reside in Beggs. Kaitlin is an LPC-Under Supervision and the Middle School Counselor at Beggs, and Jay works for the Wildlife Department as the OK Archery in Schools Program Director. Daugter Kassidy and husband Ace Burden, and their son, Kord live in Weleetka. Kassidy is a cosmetologist at Six Two Three in Okemah, and Ace is a Plant Operator for Enable in Wetumka. Daugter Shiann Swearingen is a nursing student at OU Medical Center in Tulsa.

Swearingen is a native of Southwest Oklahoma and graduated from Duke High School, WOSC in Altus, Cameron University in Lawton and received her Master’s Degree from SWOSU in Weatherford. In her long career, she has taught elementary school, served as counselor, Director of Special Education, Testing Coordinator, principal and superintendent.

Swearingen plans to set the schools curriculum to what is best for the students. She also plans on working with students on skills needed for the workforce. Swearingen wants to do what is best for the kids, “We are going to try and make the most with what we have with this year’s budget.”

Swearingen is excited about coming to Mason and leading the district. She will have an open door policy and looks forward to meeting with all faculty, staff, students and patrons in the area. She will begin her duties July 1.