Boley man killed is vehicle accident

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of a two-vehicle accident that claimed the life of a local man.

According to information released by the OHP, Highway 62 in Lincoln County was closed for almost five hours following a vehicle accident that killed Donald Mcgurit, 66, of Boley, Okla. The accident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, July 5, west of County Road 3340 on Highway 62 about six miles north of McLoud in Lincoln County.

Mcgurit was pronounced dead at the scene. His 1996 Honda reportedly collided with a pickup truck driven by Mikalen Lopez, 19, of McLoud. Lopez was transported to Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was treated and released. Skyler Lopez, 21, of McLoud, and Travis Suke, 24, of Eaglepass, Texas, were both passengers in pickup truck. Skyler Lopez was transported by REACT to Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City and treated and released. Suke was transported by REACT to ST. Anthony’s Hospital in Shawnee. He was later transported by REACT to Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in stable condition with internal and external injuries.

All four people in the collision were reportedly using seatbelts and airbags were in use and did deploy. The cause of the accident is still pending investigation.

The fatality accident was investigated by the OHP and assisted by Jacktown Fire Department, Southwest Fire Department, Boley Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, and Kickapoo Tribal Police Department.