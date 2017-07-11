Allison Asbury Kelly

Allison Asbury Kelly, born Nov. 10, 1935, passed peacefully on to a life of eternity with our Father God, our Lord Jesus Christ, and a multitude of friends and family on the morning of July 2, 2017, at the age of 81. Allison was the epitome of a cheerful but quiet giver. His giving and always helpful spirit for others was most often seen only through his tracks, as his life was lived with a giving purpose although never seeking the credit, many times helping those that too often go unnoticed. His family was his pride and joy throughout his life.

Thanks be to God for the life, love, and character of Allison Kelly. In accord with Allison’s request, a private memorial service was conducted, and his ashes were returned to the earth at the place of his birth, in Bristow, Okla., United States of America. May he be remembered in your heart and mind for the positive impact he had on the lives of so many.

In his early years, he grew learning the value of hard work on the family ranch. After attending Bristow Public Schools, he then transferred to and graduated high school from New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico. He then attended the University of Oklahoma, and thereafter transferred to Oklahoma State University from which he earned a business administration degree. Impaired eyesight prohibited his ability to serve in the military, although he was a steadfast patriot.

During his college years he developed a love for flying, participating in the OU Flying Club through which he became a licensed pilot. He also possessed a love for music, and was active in theatre intermittently throughout his life. He had a passion for attending musicals, ballets, and an overall love for theatrical arts. He had a love for gardening, flowers, a good cigar, good food and drink, and was an exceptional cook with an ever discerning palate. Among all of the many foods that he enjoyed, he was renowned for his love of fresh Oklahoma peaches which he shared with people throughout the State.

Following college, Allison began his career as a sales representative for a wholesale food company out of Bristow. Thereafter, with family interest in banking, he transitioned to serve as a federal bank examiner with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for approximately 12 years, based primarily in the states of Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa. Following that service, he was then engaged to serve as President of Citizens State Bank from 1970 to 2005, continuing as Chairman of the Board to the date of his passing. He also served as a Director for SpiritBank for a number of years. It was evident that Allison had a real love and respect for all of his bank family.

In 1959, he met Norvella Agee, who he later married in 1962. Together they have four children; Matthew, Trevor, Sara and Tabitha. They have 10 grandchildren. Matthew, married to Janna, has Amethyst, Ayden, and Avery. Trevor, married to Kendra, has McKenleigh and Carson. Sara, married to Dower Combs, has Tyler. Tabitha, married to Paul Cornell, has Joshua, Andrew, Rachel, and Caleb. Allison and Norvella lived in Okemah for over 50 years. He is preceded in death by a multitude of family members including parents Albert and Dorcas Kelly, brothers Albert, Tracy, and Levan, as well as wife Norvella who passed away in 2011. He is survived by his brother William Royce Kelly, and wife Julie, of Tulsa, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Allison was known for his robust beard, that began as part of a beard growing Chamber of Commerce fundraising event in the 1960s in the Bristow Western Heritage Days festival.

He had a keen sensitivity for others, and was unabashed in exhibiting emotion throughout his life.

His ability to deliver a story with a punchline, without your seeing it coming, was beyond reproach. He always loved a well told joke.

In spite of restricted mobility due to back injuries, he remained active by mentoring others throughout the community, teaching many including his children the value of hard work with an always expanding “to do” list. In the category of one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, he persistently rescued and stored discarded items that were then made available for others use in their time of need.

Consistently throughout his professional and personal life, Allison, with the support of his family, was involved in community, church, and civic endeavors. He exemplified the Rotary motto of “service above self”, without even being a Rotarian.

Although a private person, Allison was a unique individual with exacting analytic abilities. He was a man of eclectic interest, lover of life and family, a man of integrity, mentor for many, lifelong learner, and observer of nature.

A come and go celebration in his honor will be held in the family home in Okemah, on July 22 from 3 to 6 p.m., located at 624 South 4th Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to the Okemah Community Improvement Association – Kid’s Cafe Summer Program, PO Box 165, Okemah, OK 74859, or to St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 202 North 3rd, Okemah, OK 74859. Online condolences may be made at www.parksbrothersfuneralhome.com.

Allison Asbury Kelly, a child of God, saved by the Grace of Jesus Christ, demonstrated a life well lived. All who knew him are better for it.