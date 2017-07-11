Corina Lou Brown

Funeral services for Corina Lou Brown were held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Rock Creek Cemetery.

Corina Lou Brown was born June 15, 1936 in Clearview, Okla. to Roy Lee and Mollie (Witham) Lee. She passed away Monday, July 4, 2017 in Okmulgee, Okla. at the age of 81.

Mrs. Brown was a loving homemaker who enjoyed working puzzles and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of the Okemah area and a Pharoah High School graduate. She and Odie Cornell were married in 1956; he later preceded her in death in 1979. She later married Howard Brown and he passed away in 1999.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Charles Lee; one sister, Mary Lee and one daughter, Karen Warren.

Survivors included her two daughters, Mary Jones and husband Stephen of Okemah and Stephanie George and husband Haskell of Morris; seven grandchildren, Misti Bryan, Cody George, Bradley Jones, Dontay Jones, Brianna George, Caleb Jones and Adam Jones and 9 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers were Cody George, Bradley Jones, Dontay Jones, Caleb Jones, Adam Jones and Chad Bryan.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.